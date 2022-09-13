The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Southeast Polk (11) 3-0 110 1 2. Pleasant Valley 3-0 94 3 3. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 84 5 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-0 80 6 5. Ankeny 2-1 61 2 6. Johnston 2-1 38 9 7. Urbandale 2-1 34 10 8. Sioux City East 3-0 30 NR 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-1 28 NR 10. Iowa City High 2-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 14. Marion Linn-Mar 5. West Des Moines Valley 4. Iowa City West 2. Davenport West 2.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7) 3-0 102 1 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 3-0 96 2 3. Eldridge North Scott 3-0 79 5 4. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 3-0 76 3 5. Indianola 3-0 75 4 6. Bondurant Farrar 3-0 59 7 7. Carlisle 2-1 23 10 8. Newton 3-0 21 NR 9. Iowa City Liberty 2-1 19 6 10. Norwalk 2-1 18 8

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 15. Clear Creek-Amana 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 9. Le Mars 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Adel ADM (4) 3-0 98 1 1. Humboldt (2) 3-0 98 2 3. Harlan (5) 2-1 92 3 4. Mount Vernon 3-0 66 5 5. Algona 3-0 52 10 6. Alleman North Polk 2-1 46 4 7. MOC-Floyd Valley 3-0 43 8 8. DeWitt Central 3-0 29 NR 9. Hampton-Dumont 3-0 26 NR 10. Independence 3-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Creston 16. Nevada 12. Van Horne Benton 4. Solon 3. Davenport Assumption 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Williamsburg (5) 3-0 100 1 2. Central Lyon-GLR (5) 3-0 94 3 3. O-A BCIG (1) 3-0 89 2 4. State Center West Marshall 3-0 75 4 5. Spirit Lake 3-0 66 5 6. West Union North Fayette 3-0 47 7 7. New Hampton 3-0 33 9 8. Inwood West Lyon 2-1 27 NR 9. Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 17 6 10. Clarion-Goldfield1Dows 3-0 12 NR (tie) Pocahontas Area 3-0 12 NR (tie) Red Oak 3-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 6. Osceola Clarke 5. Cresco Crestwood 4.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Van Meter (5) 2-1 92 2 2. Pella Christian (1) 3-0 86 3 3. Hawarden West Sioux (1) 2-1 78 1 4. West Branch (3) 3-0 77 5 5. Dyersville Beckman (1) 3-0 68 4 6. Underwood 3-0 42 8 (tie) Dike-New Hartford 2-1 42 6 8. Durant 3-0 26 NR 9. Aplington-Parkersburg 3-0 25 9 10. Carroll Kuemper 3-0 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 20. Hull Western Christian 12. Wilton 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Iowa City Regina 4.

Class A

Record Pts Prv 1. Britt West Hancock (6) 3-0 102 1 2. Grundy Center (3) 3-0 97 2 3. Moville Woodbury Central (2) 3-0 95 3 4. Lynnville-Sully 3-0 61 4 5. Mount Ayr 3-0 58 5 6. Alburnett 3-0 48 6 7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3-0 36 10 8. Troy Mills North Linn 2-1 28 7 (tie) St. Ansgar 2-1 28 8 10. Hartley HMS 2-1 20 9

Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 11. Ackley AGWSR 8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 5. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv 1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (8) 3-0 107 1 2. Wayland WACO (1) 4-0 90 3 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (2) 3-0 88 2 4. Newell-Fonda 3-0 63 4 5. Easton Valley 3-1 52 6 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 44 7 7. Central City 3-0 35 NR 8. Lenox 3-0 34 8 9. West Harrison Mondamin 3-0 23 NR 10. Baxter 3-0 12 NR 10. Anita CAM 2-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Maynard West Central 11. Tripoli 11. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Montezuma 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1. Brooklyn BGM 1. West Bend-Mallard 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1.