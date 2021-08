WASHINGTON, DC — Federal prosecutors are seeking to have the pre-trial release revoked for a Des Moines man charged in the January 6th US Capitol riot. They say Doug Jensen violated the terms of his release by watching online conspiracy videos about the presidential election recount.

The Motion to Revoke shows a Pretrial Services Officer found Jensen in his garage using an iPhone to stream news from Rumble, a video service popular with conservatives, just 30 days after his release from custody.