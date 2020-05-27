Des Moines Schools Say ‘Play Ball’ for High School Teams

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state’s largest school district has announced it will allow its high school baseball and softball teams to compete this season.

A post on the Des Moines School District’s website Wednesday said practices will resume next Monday, June 1st. Details on the start of competition in the CIML are still being finalized but games are expected to start June 15th.

The district says all DMPS teams “will be expected to strictly abide by the guidelines released earlier this month by the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health, as well as some additional safety measures.”

Activities directors and coaches will be responsible for making sure the guidelines are followed and if they are not, teams will have their season ended.

Games hosted at DMPS facilities will not have concession stands, seating will be limited, and spectators will be required to wear face masks.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and resuming part of the baseball and softball season is not a sign that it’s going to be business as usual now or in the near future. As DMPS works on our plan to return to learning next school year, it’s clear that many aspects of school will be different in the months ahead as we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine,” said DMPS superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart.