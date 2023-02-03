Thursday marked a historic day in Iowa sports as the first sanctioned Girls’ High School Wrestling Tournament kicked off in Coralville. Check out highlights from Day 1 of the tournament:
You can keep track of the matches on the IGHSAU’s website.
by: Kelly Maricle
2023 Girls’ State Wrestling Tournament in Coralville.
