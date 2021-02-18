2021 State Wrestling Dual Team Champs Crowned Wednesday

DES MOINES, IOWA — The best wrestling teams in the state were crowned on Wednesday during the State Dual Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

In Class 1A it was powerhouse Don Bosco, Gilbertville earning another state title, defeating Lisbon 34-25 in the finals.

In Class 2A, West Delaware defeated Crestwood by a score of 49-21 in the finals to take the title.

And in Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock knocked off Southeast Polk in the finals.

Keith Murphy and Mark Freund have more on the Dual Tournament. You can follow live scoring throughout the tournament at the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s State Wrestling page.