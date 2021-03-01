2021 Girls High School State Basketball Tournament Gets Underway Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2021 Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament tips off in Des Moines Monday morning and the pandemic means this tourney will look like none before it.

All spectators at Wells Fargo Arena for the 2021 tournament will be required to wear face coverings, except while eating or drinking. Social distancing protocols are also in place.

Capacity is being limited and tickets are being sold on a per-game basis in reserved pods – meaning you’ll have to purchase all the tickets in the pod. There will be pods for purchase of 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 tickets at $10 per ticket. Tickets can be bought here.

The arena doors will open 60 minutes ahead of the start of the first game of the day. Fans won’t be allowed to leave the arena and re-enter during a game. Following each game, the arena will be cleared. Fans for the next game can begin to enter the arena 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

The tournament schedule and brackets can be found here.

The quarter and semi final games of the tournament can be watched live online here and the championship games for each of the five classes will be broadcast live on Iowa PBS.

Parking for the tournament is available in the lot north of Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at a cost of $7 per vehicle. City parking ramps at 7th and Crocker, 5th and Grand, and 4th and Locust are also options.