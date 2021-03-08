2021 Boys State Basketball Tournament Tips Off with Class 1A Quarterfinals

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first games of the 2021 Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Tournament tip-off at Wells Fargo Arena Monday morning.

First up are the Class 1A quarterfinals, with North Linn, Troy Mills taking on South Winneshiek at 10:00 a.m. Martensdale St. Mary’s goes up against Easton Valley at noon, while Lake Mills versus Montezuma is slated for 2:00 p.m. Grand View Christian against Remsen St. Mary’s is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.

Class 2A also gets a few games in Monday with Boyden-Hull versus South Central Calhoun at 6:00 p.m. and Aplington-Parkersburg taking on Van Meter at 8:00 p.m.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of fans is being limited and masks are required for all attendees. Tickets can be bought in socially distant pods of 2, 4, or 6.

All games can be watched free online here and you can check here for which station will broadcast the championship games in your area.

Check out the complete schedule for all the tournament games.