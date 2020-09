High School Football Scores: Week 2

Ames, Iowa -- The prospects of a football season played without fans at Jack Trice Stadium will nearly double Iowa State University's athletic budget deficit and that means more big cuts will follow, according to Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard.

In a letter addressed to 'Cyclone fans' published on Friday, Pollard says the Athletics Department already faced a $17 million dollar budget deficit before the decision was made to keep fans away from Jack Trice Stadium next weekend. Pollard says if the rest of the season plays out without fans, the deficit will grow to $30 million.