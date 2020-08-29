High School Football Scores: Week 1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CIML Scores

Ankeny 48, Ankeny Centennial 6

DSM Lincoln 39, DSM East 13

DSM Hoover 40, DSM North 6

Fort Dodge 81, Ames 54

Dowling Catholic 25, Indianola 14

Urbandale 50, Johnston 34

Southeast Polk 21, Waukee 10

WDM Valley 40, DSM Roosevelt 20

Mason City 28, Marshalltown 0

Other Scores

Carlisle 21, Norwalk 7

Alburnett 34, North Tama 6

Sioux City East 48, Bishop Heelan 41

CB Jefferson 57, Glenwood 7

CB Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21

Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque Senior 16

AGWSR 72, Clarksville 20

Clear Lake 54, A-P 21

Collins-Maxwell 27, GMG 26

CR Kennedy 35, CR Prairie 34

DC-G 30, Pella 6

DSM Christian 29, Pella Christian 24

Dubuque Hempstead 28, Linn-Mar 7

Fremont-Mills 53, Bedford 0

Gilbert 23, West Marshall 13

Glad.-Reinbeck 50, Meskwaki 34

CAM-Anita 60, Griswold 8

Harlan 40, Grinnell 28

Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7

HMS 28, Okoboji 0

IC West 27, IC Liberty 0

Pleasant Valley 45, IC Regina 13

Lewis Central 28, St. Albert 3

Lisbon 20, Belle Plaine 0

Ballard 27, North Polk, Alleman 7

North Iowa Buff. 38, Northwood-Kensett 21

Bellevue 41, Northeast 0

Greene County 49, Perry 0

Riceville 38, Turkey Valley 36

Riverside 45, Red Oak 0

SC Calhoun 54, Carroll Kuemper 0

Sergeant Bluff 49, Sioux City West 0

Sigourney-Keota 27, Mid-Prairie 21

Williamsburg 17, Solon 14

South Winneshiek 20, North Fayette 10

Underwood 39, Atlantic 0

Washington 19, Bettendorf 10

Waterloo Columbus 29, Hudson 0

Waterloo West 38, Waterloo East 14

Webster City 21, Spencer 7

West Lyon 53, Storm Lake 12

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News