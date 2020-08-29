High School Football Scores: Week 1

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The high school football season begins Friday night in the metro. Planning for it has been like putting together a puzzle. How many fans? Where do they sit? What about bands, cheerleaders and dance teams? COVID-19 has made it all complicated.

WHO 13's Whitney Blakemore handed off our mic to West Des Moines Valley's Athletic Director, Brad Rose, to get a first-hand tour to see what Valley Stadium will look and feel like tonight in their season opener against Des Moines Roosevelt. It won't be the same. Being one of the biggest high school football stadiums in the state, even Valley won't be able to allow everyone in.