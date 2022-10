DES MOINES – The Drake Bulldogs are picked to win the Missouri Valley Confernece this season. Bulldogs returns 3 starters from last years team, including preseason player of the year Tucker DeVries.

Drake is coming off a 25 win season, but fell 1 game short of the NCAA tournament after losing to Loyola in the MVC championship.

Dogs open the season Nov 9th against IUPUI.