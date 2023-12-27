ORLANDO, Florida — Two Iowa Hawkeyes have signed Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with Cheez-It for the Citrus Bowl.

Linebacker Jay Higgins and Defensive Back Sebastian Castro will take part in the Cheez-It ‘Flexin’ Section’ experience. Players will be able to get a fresh cut from barber Kenny Duncan, who’s clients include Michael B. Jordan and the Philadelphia 76ers, and a cheese-inspired spa right on the field at Camping World Stadium.

Fans will also get to participate by getting ‘cheezy’ makeovers that include orange hair dye, cheese-scented massages, and more at the pre-game FanFest. Those who get the craziest makeovers will have the chance to win on-field V.I.Cheez seats in the Flexin’ Section.

Two players were also selected from the University of Tennessee Volunteers – Wide Receiver Ramel Keyton and Running Back Dylan Sampson.

The Hawkeyes and Volunteers face off at the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. Central Time. The game will be aired on ABC.