COLUMBUS – Iowa’s 4 game winning streak came to an end on Saturday losing to Ohio State 93-77. The Hawkeyes got off to a strong start, but fell behind by 2 at the break.

The Buckeyes slowly pulled away in the 2nd half, shooting 56% from the floor.

Kris Murray scored 22 points for the Hawkeyes in the loss. Filip Rebraca added 15.

Iowa falls to 12-7 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten. Hawkeyes are at Michigan State on Thursday.