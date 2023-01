IOWA CITY – Even with Kris Murray in foul trouble the entire first half, the Iowa Hawkeyes took down Maryland on Sunday, 81-67.

Tony Perkins broke out of a mini slump scoring a career high 22 points. Murray finished with 19, 17 in the 2nd half. Payton Sandfort and Connor McCaffery each added 12.

Iowa improves to 12-6 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten. Hawkeyes host Northwestern on Wednesday.