The main story of the 2023 football season was Brian Ferentz, from having his contract redone in February to being fired in October yet being allowed to finish off the season. The Citrus Bowl will be his last as the Iowa offensive coordinator, and his players want to send him off on a high note.

“I guess it sits in the back of your mind,” Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill said. “He’s stressed to do it for the team: ‘Don’t play for me, play for each other.’ He’s done a great job, I love him to death. He tells us not to worry about it. He’s like, ‘Stop focusing on me, just focus on yourselves.'”

“That’s been one of our motivations,” Mason Richman said. “I think throughout the year we have many goals and it’s just extra sort of motivation for us.”

“Brian is my guy,” Leshon Williams said. “It’s probably his last game, so we’re going out there and we want to at least send him out a winner.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz added some additional commentary on Brian making the trip to the Citrus Bowl to coach his final game. He also added the Hawkeyes would likely finalize the next offensive coordinator in the second or third week of January.

“I appreciate that he’s here. I appreciate that he’s coached the last five games,” Ferentz said. “He’s been a coach for 12 years and the program has been fully invested. He’s done a lot of really good things for us and I don’t want speak for him, but I think part of his motivation is that he cares about the players.”

Brian Ferentz is not expected to speak to the media ahead of the Citrus Bowl.