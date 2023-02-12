The Iowa men’s basketball team won on the road Sunday, 68-56.

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Here are some factoids from the University of Iowa Sports Information:

Iowa won for the eighth time in its last 11 games, dating back to Jan. 5.

Iowa has won six of the last seven overall games against the Gophers.

Kris Murray posted his sixth double-double of the season totaling game highs in points (28) and rebounds (14), to go along with three steals, two assists, and two blocks. Murray’s 14 rebounds are the second most he has had this season and most against a conference opponent (20 vs. Georgia Tech).

Filip Rebraca amassed 16 points and eight rebounds, reaching 15+ points in 10 of Iowa’s last 15 contests.

Tony Perkins tied a career high with six assists, while also collecting seven points and seven rebounds.

The Hawkeyes collected a season-high 11 steals for the second consecutive game (11 at No. 1 Purdue).

Iowa dominated the offensive glass, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds to only two for Minnesota (+15). The two offensive rebounds allowed equaled a season low for a Hawkeye opponent (2 at Penn State).

Fran McCaffery has now won 123 regular season Big Ten games, three behind Tom Davis (126) for the most in program history.

The Hawkeyes recorded their third true road win of the season ((Seton Hall; Rutgers).

Today was the only regular season meeting between the two teams.

Iowa has played on Super Bowl Sunday each of the past four seasons and six of the last eight years.

Iowa had a +9 turnover margin for the second straight game (at No. 1 Purdue). The Hawkeyes only had five turnovers today compared to Minnesota’s 14.

Iowa (16-9, 8-6) returns to action on Thursday against Ohio State (11-14, 3-11). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.