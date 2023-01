Signature win for the Hawkeyes. Iowa takes down undefeated Ohio State 83 to 72. The #2 Buckeyes were at home, and 19-0 at tipoff.



All-American Caitlin Clark of West Des Moines led Iowa with a triple double: 28 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists.



It was the Hawks first win over an AP top 2 team in 23 years.



Photos: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, goes in for a basket as Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)