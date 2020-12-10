Hawkeyes Stun Cyclones in Classic Comeback

In the Cy-Hawk women’s basketball showdown, Iowa came from 18 points down to stun Iowa State, 82-80. It was the Hawkeyes fifth straight win in the series.
Ashley Joens scored 35 points for the Cyclones; Caitlin Clark 34 for the Hawks.
