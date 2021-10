IOWA CITY – The 3rd ranked Iowa Hawkeyes stayed undefeated on Saturday, beating #4 Penn State 23-20. Iowa trailed in to the 4th quarter until Spencer Petras found Nico Ragaini for a 44 yard TD to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.

Iowa improves to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big Ten. Hawkeyes are home again next week against Purdue.