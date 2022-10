IOWA CITY – The Iowa Hawkeyes lost to #4 Michigan on Saturday, 27-14. Iowa fell behind 20-0 before putting two TD’s on the board in the 4th Q.

The Iowa offense managed just 281 total yards, 139 of hose coming in the 4th Q with the game out of reach. Spencer Petera threw for 246 yards and a TD, but the Hawkeyes could only manage 35 yards on the ground.

The loss drops Iowa to 3-2 overall, next week the Hawkeyes travel to Illinois to take on the Illini.