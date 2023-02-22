Wisconsin Badgers complete season sweep of Iowa in Madison, 64-52. Iowa shot 3 of 28 from three point range.

Wednesday night’s game featured 14 lead changes, the most in an Iowa game this season surpassing 13 lead changes in the Iowa-Michigan State game on Jan. 26.

Iowa had three players score in double figures: Filip Rebraca (13), Tony Perkins (13), and Payton Sandfort (10).

Iowa has played four of its last five games on the road.

Iowa (17-11, 9-8) returns to action Saturday versus Michigan State (17-10, 9-7). Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The game is sold out.

Photo: AP