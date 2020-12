IOWA CITY – The 3rd ranked Iowa Hawkeyes got their first big test of the season and passed. Iowa beat North Carolina Tuesday night in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, 93-80.

Jordan Bohannon led the way with 24 points, hitting 7 threes. CJ Fredrick scored 21, Joe Wieskamp 19. Luka Garza was held in check with 16 points and 14 rebounds. As a team the Hawks hit 17 three pointers.

Iowa improves to 4-0 on the season and returns to action Friday for the CyHawk game against Iowa State at 8:00.