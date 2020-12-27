Hawkeyes Return to Practice Ahead of Bowl Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — When Kirk Ferentz and other Iowa football coaches contracted COVID-19, there was uncertainty about whether the Hawkeyes would be able to play in next week’s bowl game, but the program took a big step forward by returning to practice on Saturday.

The Hawkeye Football Twitter account posted photos of Iowa back on the practice field.

The Iowa football team paused in-person activities on Monday due to increased coronavirus spread within the program. Athletics director Gary Barta said the football program experienced an increase in coronavirus cases last week and testing on Monday yielded more positive cases.

“Our student-athletes returned to testing [Monday] and based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days,” Barta said in a statement. “We will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocol and participate in daily rapid antigen testing. Based on the information we have available today, we feel confident in our ability to participate in the TransPerfect Music City bowl.”

Ferentz said in a statement on Monday that the team was still determined to play in the Music City Bowl.

“Late this afternoon I met with our Player Leadership Group and they overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game. We will continue to prepare and put our game plan together for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl using the technology we have available. While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30,” Ferentz said.

Iowa is scheduled to play Missouri in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30. It will be broadcast on ESPN at 3 p.m.