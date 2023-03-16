Auburn knocks Iowa out of the NCAA tournament in the first round, 83-75.

Johni Broome had 17 points, 12 rebounds for Auburn.

Payton Sandfort tried to keep Iowa in it with 21 points. Kris Murray struggled shooting, still scored 15 points. Iowa was 7-27 from three.

Iowa’s defense was not good.

Hawks finish 19-14. Haven’t reached NCAA Tournament’s second weekend since 1999.

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) attempts an off-balance layup against Iowa during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men’s NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Here are more notes on the game from the Iowa Sports Information Department:

Tonight was the first ever meeting between Iowa and Auburn in men’s basketball.

All-American Kris Murray tallied 15 points, a team bests in rebounds (9) and steals (2).

Payton Sandfort tallied a game-best 21 points, making multiple 3-pointers for the 12th time in the last 18 games. Sandfort netted 20+ points six times this season, second most on the squad (Kris Murray, 15).

Senior Filip Rebraca posted 14 points and seven rebounds in his final game as a Hawkeye. Rebraca reached double figures in scoring a team-best 28 times (33 games played).

Iowa had eight turnovers, its fewest in an NCAA Tournament game since March 18, 2016 (3 vs. Temple).

Iowa scored 49 second-half points, the most by a Hawkeye team in a half since scoring 49 in the first and second half versus Texas on March 19, 1992.

Iowa concludes its season 19-14 overall, tying for fifth place in the Big Ten with an 11-9 league record.

Photos: AP