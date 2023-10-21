IOWA CITY – For the first time in 9 years Floyd of Rosedale is heading back to Minnesota as the Gophers held off the Hawkeyes 12-10.

Iowa led 10-3 at the half but could only mange 2 total yards after halftime on offense.

The Gophers led by 2 with under 2 minutes to play, punted to Iowa and Cooper DeJean. DeJean returned the punt 54 yards for a would be game winning touchdown, but after review, the TD was called back for an invalid fair catch signal.

Kirk Ferentz didn’t hold back in the press conference and was very critical of the referees saying he’s never seen anything that bad, referring to the call reversal.

Iowa drops to 6-2 overall, 3-2 in the Big Ten.