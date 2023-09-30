IOWA CITY – The Iowa Hawkeyes rallied to beat Michigan State Saturday night 26-16 thanks to defense, special teams and backup QB Deacon Hill.

Starting QB Cade McNamara was lost for the game, and likely longer, in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Backup QB Hill stepped in and threw for 115 yards, and a TD, but was just 11/27 passing.

Drew Stevens kicked 4 FG’s including a 36 yarder with just over 5 minutes left to tie the game at 16. After the defense forced a Spartan punt, Cooper DeJean returned the kick 70 yards for the game winning TD.

The Hawkeyes improve to 4-1 overall and are home again next week against Purdue.