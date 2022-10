Champaign, IL – Another game, another offensive struggle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa could only muster 222 total yards and 6 points against Illinois Saturday night.

The defense and special teams forced 3 Illini turnovers which the Hawkeye ‘O’ could only turn in to 3 points. Spencer Petras throws for 170 yards in the loss.

Iowa drops to 3-3 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten and is on a bye next week