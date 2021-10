October is a major transition month in Iowa as we say goodbye to the high heat of summer and hello to the cold season. The average high falls 15°, that’s about a degree every two days.

But the difference in extremes is even more stark. Take the record high and record low for example: The hottest temperature ever recorded in Des Moines during October is 95° while the coldest temperature ever recorded in Des Moines during October is 7°. That’s a difference of 88°. Of course it was early in the month when the record high occurred and the end of the month when the record low occurred.