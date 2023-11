CHICAGO – The Iowa Hawkeyes beat Northwestern in a defensive battle on Saturday 10-7. Iowa only managed 169 total yards on offense, but the defense and special teams came up big again.

Iowa sacked NW QB 5 times, blocked a punt, and made a monster goal line stand in the 4th Q.

Iowa improves to 7-2 overall, 4-2 in the Big Ten West, now alone atop the division.

The Hawkeyes host Rutgers next week.