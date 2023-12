The 17th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to Florida for New Years. Iowa will take on Tennessee January 1st in the Citrus Bowl, kickoff set for Noon Central time.

Hawkeyes have a 10-3 record after losing to Michigan in the Big Ten title game, Volunteers 8-4.

Iowa is 1-1 in Citrus Bowls, winning in 2005, the Tate to Holloway miracle…Losing in 2022 to Kentucky.

Hawkeyes and Vols last met in 2015 in the Taxslayer Bowl with Tennessee winning 45-28.