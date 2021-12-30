Hawkeyes hang with kids, but know kickoff is coming

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla — The Citrus Bowl Day For Kids made kids out of even the biggest Iowa football players, but the Hawkeyes know that the time for fun is winding down, as kickoff against Kentucky looms.

Keith Murphy has the story from Orlando.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News