DALLAS — Caitlin Clark’s star continues to rise, with three national player of the year awards this week.
As Keith Murphy reports, Clark’s Hawkeye teammates handle Clark’s super-stardom, together.
by: Keith Murphy, Mark Freund
Posted:
Updated:
DALLAS — Caitlin Clark’s star continues to rise, with three national player of the year awards this week.
As Keith Murphy reports, Clark’s Hawkeye teammates handle Clark’s super-stardom, together.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now