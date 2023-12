WEST LAFAYETTE – The 4th ranked Purdue Boilermakers bounced back after their first loss of the season, beating Iowa 87-68 Monday night.

Player of the year Zach Edey led the way with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Purdue led by as many as 35 in the 2nd half.

Ben Krikke led the Hawkeyes with 16 points. Iowa falls to 5-3 overall.

Iowa is back in action Thursday in Ames to take on Iowa State.