HAPPY VALLEY, PA – For the first time in 23 years the Iowa Hawkeyes put up a goose egg on the scoreboard, zero points.

7th ranked Penn State blasted #24 Iowa 31-0 in front of the 2nd largest crowd in school history.

The Hawkeyes managed just 76 total yards and only 4 first downs. Iowa’s offense committed 4 turnovers, Penn State 0.

Hawkeye QB Cade McNamara struggled, just 5/14 passing for 42 yards.

Iowa drops to 3-1 on the season and returns home next week to take on Michigan State.