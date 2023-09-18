IOWA CITY – In a game where the offense started slow, Iowa trailed 7-0, lightning delayed the game for 30 minutes the Hawkeyes woke up and ended up cruising past Western Michigan 41-10.

Iowa racked up 387 total yards and 254 on the ground. Leshon Williams and Freshman Kamari Moulton carried the load in the backfield as Kaleb Johnson was out for the game with an injury, and Jaz Patterson was limited with a ‘tweak,’

The Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 on the year and hit the road next week to take on 7th ranked Penn State.