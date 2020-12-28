Hawkeyes Fall in AP Top 25 Basketball Rankings

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) works to the basket as Minnesota forward Isaiah Ihnen (35) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team dropped in the AP rankings after picking up their second loss of the season this past weekend.

Iowa fell six spots from No. 4 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

Iowa’s highest ranking this season was No. 3, but a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga and an overtime loss against Minnesota have pushed the Hawkeyes nearly out of the top 10.

Iowa is 7-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes host No. 19 Northwestern on Tuesday at 8:07 p.m. on FS1.

The Drake Bulldogs received one vote in this week’s poll. Drake’s 10-0 record is the best start in school history.

AP TOP 25

Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Houston

6. Wisconsin

7. Tennessee

8. Texas

9. West Virginia

10. Iowa

11. Creighton

12. Missouri

13. Texas Tech

14. Rutgers

15. Illinois

16. Michigan

17. Michigan State

18. Florida State

19. Northwestern

20. Duke

21. Oregon

21. Minnesota

23. Virginia

24. Virginia Tech

25. Ohio State