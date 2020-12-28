Hawkeyes Fall in AP Top 25 Basketball Rankings

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team dropped in the AP rankings after picking up their second loss of the season this past weekend.
Iowa fell six spots from No. 4 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.
Iowa’s highest ranking this season was No. 3, but a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga and an overtime loss against Minnesota have pushed the Hawkeyes nearly out of the top 10.
Iowa is 7-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes host No. 19 Northwestern on Tuesday at 8:07 p.m. on FS1.
The Drake Bulldogs received one vote in this week’s poll. Drake’s 10-0 record is the best start in school history.
AP TOP 25
- Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Houston
6. Wisconsin
7. Tennessee
8. Texas
9. West Virginia
10. Iowa
11. Creighton
12. Missouri
13. Texas Tech
14. Rutgers
15. Illinois
16. Michigan
17. Michigan State
18. Florida State
19. Northwestern
20. Duke
21. Oregon
21. Minnesota
23. Virginia
24. Virginia Tech
25. Ohio State