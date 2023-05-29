The University of Iowa baseball team heads to Terre Haute, Indiana for the NCAA baseball tournament. The Hawkeyes are a 2 seed after going 42-14. Terre Haute is just a five hour drive from Iowa City.



The Hawkeyes will face No. 3 seed North Carolina Friday at 2 PM. Number 1 seed Indiana State faces number 4 Wright State.



Iowa is making its third NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Rick Heller and just the sixth in school history. The Hawkeyes earned an at large selection to the tournament after finishing third in the Big Ten and runner up at the Big Ten Tournament.



