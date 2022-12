The Cy-Hawk series women’s basketball game goes to #16 Iowa, 70 to 57 over #10 Iowa State. Hawkeyes trailed the visiting Cyclones by 5 at the break.



Iowa’s All-American, Caitlin Clark, had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals. Iowa State’s All-American, Ashley Joens, had 15 points and 7 rebounds. Stephanie Soares 11 rebounds and 10 points.

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) shoots over Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Hawkeyes have won six of past seven in the rivalry series. The Cy-Hawk men’s game is Thursday night in Iowa City.

Photos: AP