IOWA CITY – The 25th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes got by Utah State Saturday in Kinnick Stadium 24-14. Cade McNamara threw for 181 yards and 2 TD’s in his Iowa debut, while TE Luke Lachey caught 7 passes.

Jay Higgins led the Hawkeye defense with 16 tackles.

Iowa is 1-0 on the year and heads to Ames next week to face Iowa State.