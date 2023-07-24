Sunday night in Humboldt, Cyclone and Hawkeye football stars played softball to raise money for Make-A-Wish Iowa.
The players were paid for NIL through their respective collectives, We Will (Iowa State) and Swarm (Iowa). But the real winner was Make-A-Wish Foundation of Iowa. Organizers say more than $200,000 was raised, and more Iowa kids will see their wishes come true.
Video from WHO 13’s Mark Freund.
