Sunday night in Humboldt, Cyclone and Hawkeye football stars played softball to raise money for Make-A-Wish Iowa.



The players were paid for NIL through their respective collectives, We Will (Iowa State) and Swarm (Iowa). But the real winner was Make-A-Wish Foundation of Iowa. Organizers say more than $200,000 was raised, and more Iowa kids will see their wishes come true.



Video from WHO 13’s Mark Freund.

