Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Iowa and Iowa State football teams are both heading to Orlando, Florida for their bowl games to close out the season.

Iowa State (7-5) will play No. 19 Clemson (9-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The Cheez-It Bowl will kick off on ESPN at 4:45 p.m.

No. 15 Iowa (10-3) will play No. 22 Kentucky (9-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1. The Citrus Bowl will kick off on ABC at noon.

Both games will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.