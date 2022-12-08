IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory. Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in the second half. The Hawkeyes were without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray, who missed the game with a left leg injury suffered Tuesday night in a loss to Duke. Murray averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds and is a 50% shooter. Rebraca was 9 of 11 from the field, while Patrick McCaffery had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with all but three of his points came in the second half. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State (7—2) with 12 points.



Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, center, celebrates with his team after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 75-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)