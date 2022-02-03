Iowa’s Caitlin Clark had another triple-double—27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists—as the #21 Hawkeyes routed the overmatched Badgers, 84-50. Every available Hawkeye scored. Junior starters McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall were unavailable.



Iowa has beaten Wisconsin 25 straight times.



Photo from AP, Video from U of Iowa basketball.

