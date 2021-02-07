TAMPA, Florida — Four former Iowa Hawkeyes will take the field when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Super Bowl LV.
Tristan Wirfs and Anthony Nelson of the Buccaneers will make their first Super Bowl appearances against Ben Niemann and Anthony Hitchens of the Chiefs.
Here’s a list of all the former Hawkeyes and Cyclones to make the Super Bowl through the years, as compiled by each university’s athletic department.
Hawkeyes in the Super Bowl
- Jonathan Babineaux, Atlanta LI
- C.J. Beathard, San Francisco LIV
- Austin Blythe, Los Angeles Rams LIII
- Mark Bortz, Chicago XX
- Bryan Bulaga, Green Bay XLV
- Dallas Clark, Indianapolis XLI, XLIV
- Adrian Clayborn, Atlanta/New England LI, LIII
- Sean Considine, Baltimore XLVI
- Cole Croston, New England LII, LIII
- Mike Devlin, Buffalo XXVIII
- Tim Dwight, Atlanta XXXIII
- James Ferentz, Denver/New England L, LII, LIII
- Melvin Foster, Dallas XXVII
- Charles Godfrey, Atlanta LI
- Merton Hanks, San Francisco XXIX
- Ronnie Harmon, San Diego XXIX
- John Harty, San Francisco XVI
- Jonathan Hayes, Pittsburgh XXX
- Jay Hilgenberg, Chicago XX
- Wally Hilgenberg, Minnesota IV, VIII, IX, XI
- Anthony Hitchens, Kansas City LIV
- Ken Iwebema, Arizona XLIII
- Erik Jensen, Pittsburgh XL
- Jim Jensen, Denver XII
- Bob Jeter, Green Bay I
- C.J. Jones, New England XLII
- Kevin Kasper, New England XXXIX
- George Kittle, San Francisco LIV
- Bob Kratch, NY Giants/New England XXV, XXXI
- Paul Krause, Minnesota IV, VIII, IX, XI
- Henry Krieger Coble, Los Angeles Rams LIII
- Paul Laaveg, Washington VII
- Riley McCarron, New England LII, LIII
- Curt Merz, Kansas City I
- Tony Moeaki, Seattle XLVII
- James Morris, New England XLVII
- Anthony Nelson, Tampa Bay LV
- Bruce Nelson, Carolina XXXVIII
- Ben Niemann, Kansas City LIV
- John Niland, Dallas V, VI
- Karl Noonan, Miami V, VI
- Ed Podolak, Kansas City IV
- Mike Reilly, Minnesota IV
- Ross Reynolds, San Francisco LIV
- Reggie Roby, Miami XIX
- Matt Rodgers, Buffalo XXVII
- Bob Sanders, Indianapolis XLI, XLIV
- Tyler Sash, New York Giants XLVI
- Jeff Tarpinian, New England XLVI
- Andre Tippett, New England XX
- Ross Verba, Green Bay XXXI
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay LV
- Marshal Yanda, Baltimore XLV
Cyclones in the Super Bowl
- Matt Blair, Minnesota IX, XI
- Dennis Gibson, San Diego XXIX
- Ellis Hobbs, New England XLII
- Dan Johnson, Miami in XIX
- A.J. Klein, Carolina L
- Keith Krepfle, Philadelphia XV
- Kelechi Osemele, Baltimore XLVII
- Tom Randall, Dallas XII
- Bruce Reimers, Cincinnati XXIII
- Otto Stowe, Miami VI, VII
- Seneca Wallace, Seattle XL
- Gene Williams, Atlanta XXXIII