MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 04: Safety Bob Sanders #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after his tackle of Cedric Benson #32 of the Chicago Bears for the Colts to recover the fumble in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLI on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Florida — Four former Iowa Hawkeyes will take the field when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Super Bowl LV.

Tristan Wirfs and Anthony Nelson of the Buccaneers will make their first Super Bowl appearances against Ben Niemann and Anthony Hitchens of the Chiefs.

Here’s a list of all the former Hawkeyes and Cyclones to make the Super Bowl through the years, as compiled by each university’s athletic department.

Hawkeyes in the Super Bowl

Jonathan Babineaux, Atlanta LI

C.J. Beathard, San Francisco LIV

Austin Blythe, Los Angeles Rams LIII

Mark Bortz, Chicago XX

Bryan Bulaga, Green Bay XLV

Dallas Clark, Indianapolis XLI, XLIV

Adrian Clayborn, Atlanta/New England LI, LIII

Sean Considine, Baltimore XLVI

Cole Croston, New England LII, LIII

Mike Devlin, Buffalo XXVIII

Tim Dwight, Atlanta XXXIII

James Ferentz, Denver/New England L, LII, LIII

Melvin Foster, Dallas XXVII

Charles Godfrey, Atlanta LI

Merton Hanks, San Francisco XXIX

Ronnie Harmon, San Diego XXIX

John Harty, San Francisco XVI

Jonathan Hayes, Pittsburgh XXX

Jay Hilgenberg, Chicago XX

Wally Hilgenberg, Minnesota IV, VIII, IX, XI

Anthony Hitchens, Kansas City LIV

Ken Iwebema, Arizona XLIII

Erik Jensen, Pittsburgh XL

Jim Jensen, Denver XII

Bob Jeter, Green Bay I

C.J. Jones, New England XLII

Kevin Kasper, New England XXXIX

George Kittle, San Francisco LIV

Bob Kratch, NY Giants/New England XXV, XXXI

Paul Krause, Minnesota IV, VIII, IX, XI

Henry Krieger Coble, Los Angeles Rams LIII

Paul Laaveg, Washington VII

Riley McCarron, New England LII, LIII

Curt Merz, Kansas City I

Tony Moeaki, Seattle XLVII

James Morris, New England XLVII

Anthony Nelson, Tampa Bay LV

Bruce Nelson, Carolina XXXVIII

Ben Niemann, Kansas City LIV

John Niland, Dallas V, VI

Karl Noonan, Miami V, VI

Ed Podolak, Kansas City IV

Mike Reilly, Minnesota IV

Ross Reynolds, San Francisco LIV

Reggie Roby, Miami XIX

Matt Rodgers, Buffalo XXVII

Bob Sanders, Indianapolis XLI, XLIV

Tyler Sash, New York Giants XLVI

Jeff Tarpinian, New England XLVI

Andre Tippett, New England XX

Ross Verba, Green Bay XXXI

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay LV

Marshal Yanda, Baltimore XLV

Cyclones in the Super Bowl

Matt Blair, Minnesota IX, XI

Dennis Gibson, San Diego XXIX

Ellis Hobbs, New England XLII

Dan Johnson, Miami in XIX

A.J. Klein, Carolina L

Keith Krepfle, Philadelphia XV

Kelechi Osemele, Baltimore XLVII

Tom Randall, Dallas XII

Bruce Reimers, Cincinnati XXIII

Otto Stowe, Miami VI, VII

Seneca Wallace, Seattle XL

Gene Williams, Atlanta XXXIII