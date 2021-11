DES MOINES, IOWA -- Yesterday the Polk County Department of Health received Pfizer vaccine doses to give to kids in the 5-11 age group. Today they started rolling them out in the drive through clinic.

The department itself has 800 doses to give out and parents are lining their children up for them. On Thursday the entire schedule was full and next Tuesday is booked as well. The department distributes the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every week.