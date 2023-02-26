IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa women’s basketball home finale against Indiana sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday afternoon. While Caitlin Clark is the Hawkeyes’ most recognizable name, the sellout speaks to the popularity of the team and the sport.

“People talking about women’s basketball around the state and people being excited about women’s basketball all around the state, it’s what you dream about,” said Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder.

“From when I started to now, the growth has been absolutely unreal,” said fifth-year senior center Monika Czinano. “The growth that’s happening to it on a national level is so big. It’s so special.”

Iowa upset Indiana with a last-second shot from Clark at the buzzer. The game was broadcast on ESPN, and Clark said she’s grateful so many people could see the ending.

“I’m all about growing the women’s game,” Clark said. “I’m glad I gave something that little girls can scream about at the top of their lungs.”

Some inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena said they came to see Clark up close.

“I just love to see her swish a shot. After you see her, you really want to do it,” said Karlee Koehler, a basketball player at Baxter High School who patterns her game after Clark. “It just pushes you to be better to get in the gym and do the work and try to be like her one day.”

Others came to see the Hawkeyes and the live broadcast of ESPN College Gameday before the game. That includes Lisa Caltabiano, who drove 14 hours from Syracuse, New York to attend the game.

“It’s wonderful,” said Caltabiano, whose daughter will attend the University of Iowa next year. “I love to see all the seats filled, and we want to see that around the nation.”