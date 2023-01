ANN ARBOR, MI – The 16th ranked Iowa women picked up a huge road win Saturday, beating #14 Michigan 94-85. This was the first win for Iowa in Ann Arbor in 9 years.

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 28 points and 8 rebounds. Monica Czinano scored 19, while McKenna Warnock added 14.

Iowa improves to 12-4 overall, 4-1 in the Big Ten.

Bluders Bunch is back in action Wednesday at home against Northwestern.