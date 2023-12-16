DES MOINES – The Hy-Vee Hawkeye showcase was a big success that produced big wins for the Iowa mens and womens basketball teams.

The 4th ranked Hawkeye women beat Cleveland State 104-75 behind 38 points from Caitlin Clark. Clark was 9/16 from three point range. Hannah Stuelke chipped in 17 as Iowa improved to 11-1.

The Hawkeye men had no trouble with Florida A&M, winning 88-52. Owen Freeman led the way with 14 points 11 rebounds, Payton Sandfort added 13. The Hawks improve to 6-5 and 5 on the season.