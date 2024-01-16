IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, moving into fourth place on the all-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball scoring list, to help No. 2 Iowa beat Wisconsin 96-50 on Tuesday night.

Clark now has 3,306 career points and passed Baylor’s Brittney Griner (3,283 points) on the all-time list with the first of two free throws with 7:02 left in the first half.

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 30.9 points per game, missed her first four shots and didn’t have a field goal in the first nine minutes of the game. But she finished 8 of 18 from the field, 6 of 14 in 3-pointers.

Kate Martin had 16 points and Sydney Affolter had 12 for the Hawkeyes (18-1, 7-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak to 15 games.

Wisconsin (8-9, 1-6) was within 21-17 in the second quarter before the Hawkeyes went on a 13-0 run. The Badgers fought back to within 40-28 later in the quarter, but Martin and Clark hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 34-second stretch in the final two minutes of the quarter as Iowa led 46-30 at halftime.

The Hawkeyes, who had 25 assists on 29 field goals, made 15 3-pointers.

Serah Williams had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Badgers.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers kept pace with the Hawkeyes for the first 13 minutes before foul trouble mounted. Wisconsin was called for 11 first-half fouls, sending Iowa to the free-throw line 13 times. That helped the Hawkeyes pull away. Wisconsin was called for 25 fouls in the game.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes were without injured sophomore Hannah Stuelke, so coach Lisa Bluder went with a post-by-committee of starter Sharon Goodman, Addison O’Grady and A.J. Ediger. The three combined for 15 points and nine rebounds. Iowa swept the season series with the Badgers and has a 29-game winning streak in the all-time series.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Minnesota on January 23.

Iowa: At No. 18 Ohio State on Sunday.