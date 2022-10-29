The Iowa Hawkeyes posted their best offensive output of the season Saturday, beating Northwestern 33-13. Spencer Petras threw for 220 yards and a TD, while the offense as a whole put up almost 400 yards. The win moves Iowa to 4-4 overall and ends a 3 game losing skid.

In Ames, the Cyclones woes continue. Iowa State lost its 5th straight game on Saturday, 27-13 to Oklahoma. Once again the offense struggled, managing just 13 points against a Sooner defense giving up 46 points a game in Big 12 play.

Hunter Dekkers threw for over 300 yards for ISU, but he also threw 3 interceptions.

Iowa State falls to 3-5 overall, 0-5 in the Big 12.