DES MOINES, IOWA -- Iowa lawmakers have officially approved voting district boundaries across the state. The process has been delayed by an overdue 2020 Census report and the rejection of the first set of proposed maps by lawmakers earlier this month.

On Thursday afternoon the Iowa Senate voted 48-1 to approve the second set of maps. The Iowa House voted on the issue to a count of 93-2 with 5 absent which officially set the maps in place for the next decade.